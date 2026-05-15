Are Daria and Filip from Love Is Blind Poland still together? He’s had major pre-wedding doubts

When Daria signed up for Love Is Blind: Poland, she made it clear that she was done wasting time on emotionally unavailable men and relationships that left her feeling like “a project instead of a partner”. Coming from a super close family and surrounded by strong examples of lasting love, the 35-year-old office manager wanted something real, and in the pods, she thought she may have finally found it with Filip Lenz.

From the start, there was an easy spark between Daria and the 31-year-old flight steward. Their conversations quickly went deeper than surface-level flirting, with the pair opening up about past heartbreaks, future plans, and the kind of relationship they actually wanted outside the experiment.

But, because this is Love Is Blind, things got messy fast.

In one of the season’s most awkward twists, Daria found herself torn between Filip and Jacek, without realizing the two men were actually close friends. To make things even more complicated, both men were also forming strong connections with her best friend Julita.

Thankfully, things somehow worked out with surprisingly little drama. Junita got engaged to Jacek, while Daria and Filip leaned fully into their flirty, intense connection, with Filip eventually proposing in the pods.

Away from the pods, Daria and Filip looked much more solid. They communicated openly, had obvious physical chemistry, and genuinely seemed excited about building a future together. At one point, it even felt like they didn’t want the holiday bubble to end.

Once they returned home, cracks in the relationship started showing almost immediately. Filip wasn’t keen on living in Warsaw permanently, and because of his job as a flight steward, he regularly spent nights away from home. Daria also wanted reassurance about their future, but every time conversations about marriage or long-term plans came up, Filip appeared to spiral into panic mode.

He repeatedly admitted he was scared of hurting her and questioned whether everything was moving too quickly. Those doubts only became bigger after it emerged that his family wasn’t supportive of the experiment at all. In fact, they reportedly refused to meet Daria and even decided they wouldn’t attend the wedding.

That tension is set to explode in the finale preview. While Daria appears emotional and completely ready to say yes, even calling the relationship “what I was looking for”, Filip is still visibly conflicted. He admits he wants to be “100% sure” before getting married, making it pretty clear he’s nowhere near as confident as his fiancée.

So, are Daria and Filip still together now?

Right now, it’s not looking particularly promising. Although the show has teased their wedding day, there’s been no strong sign publicly that the pair are still in a relationship after filming. Their social media activity has remained pretty separate, and neither of them appears to be dropping obvious clues about a continued romance.

From everything we’ve seen so far, it seems very possible their relationship simply collapsed under the pressure of real life, distance, and Filip’s growing doubts about commitment. While fans will have to wait for the finale to know exactly what happened at the altar, all signs currently point toward Daria and Filip no longer being together.

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