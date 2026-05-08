Meet Love Is Blind: Poland star Daria, and the many heartbreaks that led her to Netflix debut

Meet Daria Rybak, the 35-year-old Office Manager from Love Is Blind: Poland who brings warmth, humour and a refreshingly honest take on modern dating.

Coming from a tight-knit family, Daria’s past relationships have often involved emotionally unavailable partners or men eager to “fix” her rather than truly understand her. Well, I think we can all relate to that! That experience eventually pushed her to try something different through Netflix’s experiment.

Outside the pods, Daria has built a steady and impressive professional life. She currently works as an Administrative Coordinator at Amgen, a role she has held since April 2021. She graduated from Maria Grzegorzewska University (APS) in 2013, before taking on a mix of odd jobs and eventually spending at least a year living in London, England.

After returning in 2020, she focused on personal growth and is now pursuing postgraduate studies in Nutritional & Dietetic Counseling at Warsaw University of Life Sciences. A committed fitness enthusiast, she balances work, study and wellbeing with a grounded, energetic approach to everyday life.

In the experiment so far, we’ve seen Daria connect with Filip Lenz, a 31-year-old steward who has always hoped for a relationship built on equality, trust and shared experiences. Filip is a keen traveler, splitting his time between Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

While Daria tends to keep much of her private life out of the spotlight, her journey on the show reflects someone stepping away from old relationship patterns and opening up to the possibility of something more balanced and genuine.

Although Daria and Filip weren’t each other’s first date in the experiment, or even the first person to leave a strong impression, they immediately sensed a connection as soon as they started talking. Let’s see what happens!

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