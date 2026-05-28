Meet all the Desi Bling cast’s super rich partners, exes and wildly extravagant relationships

Netflix’s Desi Bling is basically what happens when Dubai luxury gets mixed with just the right amount of relationship drama. Naturally, people are already deeply invested in who’s dating who, and which marriages are rock solid.

From billionaires buying literal kilos of gold to exes who are somehow still emotionally attached, here’s everyone the Desi Bling cast is coupled up with IRL.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

If you watch Indian reality TV, you already know these two are basically royalty. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became the couple during Bigg Boss 15, and somehow managed to survive the reality TV curse that destroys almost everyone else.

Now they’ve levelled up from reality TV sweethearts to fiancés. Between the matching appearances, constant fan edits and chaotic chemistry, they’re arguably the most recognisable couple attached to the show. Honestly, Netflix knew exactly what it was doing putting them on Desi Bling.

Rizwan and Sameera Sajan

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Rizwan Sajan is the founder and chairman of Danube Group and very much embodies the “started from nothing, now owns half of Dubai” energy the show loves. With a reported fortune in the billions, he’s one of the biggest names in the cast, but his wife Sameera is equally respected in Dubai’s social scene.

While Rizwan handles the business empire side of things, Sameera is known for her philanthropy and charity work, and together they basically give luxury family dynasty vibes.

Adel and Sana Sajan

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Adel and Sana are essentially the next generation of Dubai power couples. Adel is the Group Managing Director of Danube Properties, meaning the family empire is very much becoming his problem now, while Sana has carved out her own lane as both a qualified dentist and businesswoman.

Together, they’ve mastered that polished Instagram-perfect billionaire couple aesthetic. Every appearance feels suspiciously expensive, and honestly they look like the type of couple who casually discuss real estate portfolios over breakfast.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

Satish Sanpal already screams extravagance, but Tabinda somehow manages to make the whole thing even more iconic.

Before Desi Bling even aired, the internet was obsessed with Tabinda revealing that Satish buys her three kilos of gold every single year. Literal kilos. And if that somehow wasn’t enough, Satish also reportedly gifted their one-year-old daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce, because apparently regular toy cars are for peasants.

Tabinda, who is British-born and of Pakistani descent, fully matches the show’s ultra-glam energy, and together they might genuinely be one of the most over-the-top couples Netflix has ever found.

Pamela Serena and AP

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This one is complicated because technically they’re exes… but also maybe emotionally still together? Netflix absolutely knew this storyline would get people invested.

Pamela Serena, former Mrs UAE World 2022 and Mrs Universe Dubai 2021, introduces AP on the show as her ex-boyfriend, except the two are still suspiciously close. During one scene, AP explains that people “don’t always have to be soul mates in a relationship”.

Pamela later admits she still has feelings for him. The pair reportedly dated for quite a while before splitting up but stayed friends, although the emotional tension suggests there may still be unfinished business there.

Iryna Kinakh and Dyuti Parruck

Miss Universe UAE 2024 Iryna Kinakh brings major fashion-girl energy to the cast, but her relationship storyline is much less polished than her Instagram feed.

Her husband, Dubai businessman Dyuti Parruck, is known as “Mr Golden Visa” because of his work helping people secure UAE Golden Visas through his company. But despite the luxury lifestyle, their marriage on Desi Bling is reportedly far from perfect.

Their relationship drama becomes one of the show’s major talking points, with viewers watching the pair navigate ongoing tension and marital conflict throughout the series.

Janvee and Rakesh Gaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash R Gaur (@akashrgaur_)

Janvee Gaur is already well known in Dubai as a celebrity astrologer, tarot reader and spiritual guide, so naturally her relationship has a slightly more grounded energy compared to some of the show’s flashier couples.

She’s married to Rakesh Gaur, and together they have a son called Abhishek, who works in music and acting. While other cast members are busy flexing Rolls-Royces and billion-dirham empires, Janvee’s storyline leans more into spirituality, family and emotional insight.

Mona Mirza and her daughters Alizey and Lailli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lailli Mirza (@laillimirza)

Twins Alizey and Lailli are London-born, Dubai-based and heavily involved in fashion, PR and content creation. Meanwhile their mother Mona, founder of Biolite Clinic, delivers full matriarch vibes. Unlike many of the other cast members, Mona is currently single after divorcing Zeyn Mirza, and has openly spoken about raising the twins as a single mother.

As for Alizey and Lailli? Both are currently single too.

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