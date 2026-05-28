We’re all curious, so whose flower bong actually was it on Welcome to Plathville?

There’s a mystery flower bong that turned up on Welcome to Plathville, and we’re all curious to know who it belongs to. But there’s a very likely culprit that it belongs to, while some viewers think it could belong to Moriah, Lydia, or even Kim Plath herself, despite her denial.

We all know the Plath family rents out an Airbnb, so the likelihood is that someone left it behind. That bong is now famous because it turned up during a conversation with Kim and her daughter Lydia Plath, with Kim admitting she’s only smoked twice in her life.

Kim showed Lydia a picture of a bong that showed up at their barn, which had flowers on it. One person speculated: “Hear me out, my first thought was it was Kim’s and she was trying to gauge Lydia’s reaction on weed before she told her she smokes on a regular.”

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While nobody has confirmed yet, there’s a possible theory that it belongs to Moriah, as she’s the self-proclaimed rebel in the family. Another theory is that Micah Plath may have left it behind, especially as he now lives in California, where marijuana is now legal.

Remember that Kim has been pretty open about her wild college days. She once said on the show that she’d “drive when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weirdly on the lawn, passed out. You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

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One person wrote, “I feel like it’s Kim’s and she was just trying to test the waters to see what Lydia says. Just my thoughts on it. Not like they matter🤣.” Others think it’s her partner Ken Palmer’s bong, while Lydia loves trying natural plants, such as dandelion tea.

She posted the dandelion tea video on the same day the bong episode came out, but then again, a guest from Lydia’s wedding could have left it behind. Either way, Kim seemed to think you used a bong by “rolling up a doobie and smoking it,” so she may have played dumb!

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