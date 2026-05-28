Wait, did Chris cheat on Kayla with Natalie after Perfect Match?! Here’s everything we know

Just when you thought Perfect Match season four couldn’t get any messier, it has. The finale only just landed on Netflix, but people are already trying to untangle a very confusing love square involving Chris Dahlan, Kayla Richart, Natalie Cruz, and somehow…Spotify messaging allegations.

And now, after claims made on the Reality Receipts podcast, people are asking the same question: Did Chris overlap Natalie and Kayla? Here’s the full breakdown of the drama so far.

Chris and Kayla ended the show reconnecting

During the Perfect Match finale, Kayla dumped her match Weston Richey and decided to give things another shot with Chris. Their relationship had been messy throughout the season, but the finale seemed to position them as unfinished business finally finding their way back together.

Then things immediately got weird. Chris’s former match Mackenzie Bellows claimed during the finale that Chris and Kayla had allegedly been secretly messaging throughout filming using Spotify on a production iPad. Yes, Spotify. As in playlists and private messages.

Mackenzie also appeared on the Reality Receipts podcast, where she discussed the alleged behind-the-scenes communication and hinted there was far more going on than people saw onscreen.

In the finale credits, people learned Chris later got into a relationship with Natalie Cruz after filming wrapped in December 2025, despite the pair never actually matching during the season. The credits even revealed Chris had bought Natalie a Chanel bag.

Natalie later confirmed to Tudum that she and Chris dated for “about three months,” but said she’s now single.

Then fellow cast member Ally Lewber casually dropped another bombshell, claiming: “Chris was dating Natalie, and now he’s dating Kayla again.”

Sorry??? Since when was this a multiverse?

The overlap rumours started from there

Things escalated after Story Time with Rikki on the Reality Receipts podcast discussed allegations that Chris may have hooked up with Kayla while still dating Natalie.

According to the claims discussed on the podcast, Chris and Natalie were allegedly very serious during their relationship, with reports they were saying “I love you” to each other before things fell apart.

Rikki then alleged Chris reconnected with Kayla during a trip to LA, which supposedly led to the end of his relationship with Natalie.

The podcast also claimed Kayla may have been seeing someone else off-camera during parts of the timeline, though again, this remains unverified.

Meanwhile, Yamen somehow got dragged into it too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamen (@yamensanders)

Part of the drama centred around claims there had been “overlap” involving Natalie and fellow contestant Yamen Sanders.

However, according to allegations discussed on the podcast, Natalie and Yamen reportedly never pursued a real relationship after filming and allegedly barely spent time together off-camera. Rikki also claimed Yamen was more interested in the potential social media opportunities attached to a reality TV relationship than an actual romance.

So…are Chris and Kayla back together now?

That’s the million-dollar question.

Multiple people connected to the cast have hinted Chris and Kayla may currently be reconnecting again, though neither has publicly hard-launched anything yet. People also think their social media activity has been suspiciously coordinated lately.

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