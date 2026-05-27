Perfect Match: Who’s still together after the finale? Here’s where every couple stands now

Sophie and Dave might have walked away from Perfect Match as the winners, but spoiler alert: The trophy clearly didn’t come with a long-distance survival kit. Now filming is over and everyone’s back in the real world, the cast have revealed which relationships actually lasted beyond the villa, and the answers are messy.

Some couples quietly fizzled out, some are still awkwardly “seeing where things go”, and one cast member literally got married. Here’s who’s still together after Perfect Match, and where every couple stands now, according to Tudum.

Sophie and Dave: Not together

Despite becoming this season’s official Perfect Match, Sophie and Dave didn’t manage to make things work once real life kicked in. Turns out an entire ocean between you is not ideal for romance.

The pair said communication became difficult after filming wrapped, with time zones and distance slowly killing the vibe. They’ve now decided to stay friends instead.

Still, both seem weirdly wholesome about the breakup. Dave admitted their connection completely caught him off guard in the villa, while Sophie said the relationship taught her how different dating feels when you actually feel “safe” with someone. Emotional growth! On Netflix! Who knew!

Marissa and DeMari: Not together

Plot twist: Marissa is now married. Just not to DeMari.

The pair left the show realising they worked far better as friends, and apparently that was absolutely the correct decision because Marissa has since rekindled things with someone from her past.

According to her, they originally dated over a decade ago before reconnecting after the show wrapped. The two got married in March 2026 and are now planning a move to Japan together, which is the most unexpected Perfect Match outcome possible.

Meanwhile, DeMari seems fully locked into his “looking for a wife” era now and said he’s dating far more intentionally these days.

Jimmy S. and Alison: It’s complicated

Jimmy S. and Alison are technically still in each other’s lives, but it sounds like they’re operating somewhere between “exclusive” and “one long voice note”.

After filming, Jimmy visited Alison in LA, met her family and spent holidays with her, but things apparently got rocky once villa life ended. Both admitted they struggled adjusting back to reality, with Jimmy even describing it as “post-villa depression”.

They briefly hit pause on the relationship, but have since reconnected and are currently still figuring things out without labels or pressure.

So… basically exactly what every modern relationship sounds like now.

Jimmy P. and Ally: Not together

Jimmy P. and Ally actually gave things a decent shot after filming ended. He visited her in Los Angeles multiple times, met her friends and apparently FaceTimed her constantly.

But despite all that, they eventually realised neither of them really wanted a serious relationship.

Ally hinted Jimmy was enjoying his newly single Miami lifestyle a little too much after the show, while she admitted she also wasn’t fully ready to settle down. They clearly liked each other, but the timing just wasn’t there.

That said, Ally did slightly imply things ended because Jimmy started “moving weird”, which in reality TV language could mean absolutely anything.

Yamen and Natalie: Not together

Yamen and Natalie are very firmly done.

While Yamen described them as “just friends”, Natalie made it crystal clear they basically don’t speak anymore. No dramatic feud, no huge fallout, just absolutely no relationship whatsoever.

Natalie has since had a brief romance with another season three cast member, although she didn’t name names because apparently we’re meant to become FBI agents ourselves.

Yamen, meanwhile, revealed he’s now dating Whitney Adebayo after meeting her through the reality TV universe crossover network that somehow connects every dating show on earth.

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