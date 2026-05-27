They really should have won Perfect Match, so are Jimmy Sotos and Alison Ogden still together?

I won’t lie, I was actually really rooting for Jimmy Sotos and Alison Ogden to win Perfect Match, but are they still together after the show?

Well, the pair have given a very in depth update about their relationship status after filming finished, with Alison telling Tudum: “It’s not every day you meet someone who truly sees you and who you share so many values with. So once we connected, I knew he was the person I was supposed to meet on the show.”

After filming for Perfect Match, Jimmy Sotos and Alison decided they wanted to stay together, with Jimmy visiting her in LA, meeting her friends and the pair even spent Thanksgiving together. The two ended up taking a break from their relationship, sharing: “We ended up pausing things for a bit with on-and-off communication, because he had a difficult time adjusting back to real life post-filming.”

Jimmy added: “I think the ‘post-villa depression’ was getting to me a little, so I went back to Chicago to be around family. That led to a little hiatus for us.”

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However, the two have since reconnected and he’s met her family with them deciding to take things slow. Jimmy shared: “We’re good now and still exploring our connection without any pressure, labels, or expectations.”

Alison added: “We do care about each other a lot. We are figuring things out while not wanting to rush anything too fast. We fell hard pretty fast on the show and want to move forward at our pace now.”

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