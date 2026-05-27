KJ Dillard breaks silence after revealing his BPD diagnosis on the Summer House reunion

*** Warning: Article below mentions topics of self-harm and mental health ***

KJ Dillard revealed he was diagnosed with BPD (bipolar personality disorder) on the Summer House reunion. He has broken his silence after his diagnosis was shared, saying that “what he experienced in the fall and winter” was the “hardest thing he’s ever experienced.”

He’s now said: “For me to be able to share my story on national television, I just never could have imagined this. I’m just thankful to be alive and healthy and to have the best support system ever. I don’t even know what to say right now. I’ve never felt so much support.”

“So thank you. I wish I could hug every single one of you. Thank you, God,” he added. During the reunion, KJ said he “went through some heavy stuff mentally” and “had to go to the hospital for self-harm,” where he stayed for a week, with Mia and Ciara there every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Dillard (@kellyjustindillard)

“Then I went to recovery and that solidified it for me,” KJ added, revealing how he stayed in rehab for a few months. “I got to focus on myself and I needed that, because I think my whole life I distracted myself and ran away from my issues instead of facing them,” he said.

He’s now “better and in therapy” and has written a couple of poems. In one of them, the poem states: “don’t you want to run away / don’t you want to find a place / where you can go and lay / where you can go and stay / depression is a creeper / creeping day and night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Huber (@thebravobabe)

While in the hospital, KJ was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, BPD “is a serious mental illness that affects how a person feels about themselves and others and makes it hard to function in daily life.”

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