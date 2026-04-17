Ciara Miller shares one promise she and West made to each other before romance with Amanda

Ciara Miller has broken her silence on the romance between her ex-boyfriend, West Wilson, and her best friend, Amanda Batula. West and Amanda had a secret relationship for a while, but now Ciara has revealed one promise they made before his new relationship.

Turns out they’d promised not to sleep with other people! And not just anyone, but Bravo stars specifically. “I felt like we were trying to move in a more positive direction since we hadn’t spoken to each other in two years,” Ciara, 30, told Glamour on Friday April 17.

Ciara thought she was “starting to be friends” with West, 31, following their 2023 split. She even invited him to her 30th birthday dinner, which he attended, but according to her, he completely broke a boundary by going on to date her bestie, who is going through divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciaramiller___)

“We had a lot of conversations about, ‘OK, what do I need from you? What do you need from me? What are some boundaries we want to keep in place? What’s going to make our friendship a lot easier?’” she claimed. “One of those was no sleeping with people on Bravo.”

She savagely added: “Obviously, now that’s out the window. At the end of the day, we were genuine friends, which I think was what made it so hurtful when everything kind of went south [following our breakup], and why I needed to take time after.”

And it’s not even West she’s most angry at, because in her eyes, the biggest betrayal comes from Amanda. She said: “At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man.”

“But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part,” Ciara continued, revealing she’s “not touching any of the cast members” herself.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.