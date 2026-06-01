Here’s what the cast of Love Island USA actually look like compared to their promo pics

Once again they've been done dirty

The promo pictures for the Love Island USA season eight cast were released last week ahead of the new series kicking off tomorrow night.

But as usual almost every single cast member, especially the women, have been done mega dirty by the photographer. So, let’s have a look at their Instagram accounts and see what they actually look like, and spoiler alert they’re all stunners.

Aniya Harvey

Wow, they genuinely did Aniya so dirty in her promo pics because she is absolutely breathtaking! The 23 year old is the daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey, and got a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Florida State University.

Beatriz Hatz

Beatriz is 25 and very casually an actual Paralympic Games winner. She first competed in 2020 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, and even took home gold in 2024 during the games in Paris.

Bryce Dettloff

29 year old Bryce is also a professional actor and has previously appeared in HBO’s The Other Two, Alabama Rose, and The Third Eye: Major Arcana.

Gabriel Vasconcelos

26 year old Gabriel is a model and DJ.

KC Chandler

23 year old KC is from California and currently works as a nursing assistant.

Kenzie Annis

Kenzie is 24 and graduated from nursing school just last month!

Melanie Moreno

Yet another Love Island USA season eight cast member who’s been dirty by the photographer is 24 year old Melanie who works as a bikini store manager and fashion model in LA.

Sean Reifel

We have a new ‘papacita’ this season! 29 year old Sean gave up his police job for Love Island, a decision which reportedly ruffled a few feathers…

Sincere Rhea

25 year old Sincere recently graduated from Texas Tech with a master’s in counseling.

Trinity Tatum

22 year old Trinity is a professional model from Virginia.

Zach Georgiou

Zach is the younger brother of Charlie, who appeared on Love Island last season!

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