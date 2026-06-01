Dylan Wolf finally reveals whether he’s still dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin

Dylan Wolf from Calabasas Confidential has finally revealed whether he’s dating Delilah Hamlin, Lisa Rinna‘s daughter. They were first spotted holding hands in November 2025, and have been openly flirting on socials in the last few months, so are they together?

Sadly, despite the evidence, Dylan claimed he is “no longer tied” to Delilah. He told Decider: “Yeah, she’s a lovely lady. That kind of just happened out of the blue, over the summer as well. No longer tied together. That was just kinda short-lived, but it was great.”

“Best of luck to her and her family, lovely people,” he added. Dylan and Delilah were seen grabbing coffee and food last year, and he was even spotted with Lisa and her Dad, Harry Hamlin, as part of the “poolside lunch crew” at Beverly Hills Hotel Plaza & Spa.

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Just seven months ago, Delilah left the heart eye emoji on Dylan’s post, and he liked it. She also commented, “Ur the goat,” underneath a photo of what appears to be her wearing his Malibus Cowboy belt on her trousers, and he replied, “Goat recognises goat.”

Since then, Dylan has been involved with both Jemma, whose virginity he took at high school, and Suede. We can see Suede has also been commenting on his posts. Just a couple of months before he was spotted with Delilah, Suede commented, “there he goes.”

He replied, “buzz me in.” Um, okay, so what on earth is going on? Well, he’s in a love triangle with Suede and Jemma, who he’s believed to have had flings with before Delilah. He also had a romance with Brook, which didn’t work out, but that all ended before he met Delilah.

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