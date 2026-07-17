Big Brother’s Drew was on Beast Games – and that’s not the only show he’s been on

It turns out that Big Brother 28 star Drew Campbell was actually on multiple well-known shows before becoming a houseguest. One of those reality shows was Amazon Prime’s Beast Games, as well as a couple of Jubilee YouTube videos, which has over 10 million subs.

Big Brother’s Drew was on Beast Games

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Campbell (@_drew.campbell_)

Drew starred on Beast Games, as one of 1000 players during season one. He was Player 655, alongside Ainsley actress Cosette Rinab, but was eliminated during episode two, which was called: “500 People Trapped In My City,” while trying to win a whopping $5 million.

Even when he went on Mr Beast‘s reality competition, he was immediately recognised for his appearance on a Jubilee video. He wasn’t just on ‘Will a Lie Detector Test Destroy These Couples? | The Hot Seat’ video, but also in a ‘Ranking Couples By Compatibility’ video.

He’s also starred in two Jubilee videos

Drew was on a lie detector YouTube video for Jubilee in 2024. He appears to have joined the show with his girlfriend, and was asked if their partner was the best they’ve ever had in bed. Yikes. She said she doesn’t think he’s cheated on her, and vice versa, which was true.

Sadly, he’s now single and no longer with her. He told CBS: “I feel like my mom would be happy if I came home with the girl, even if I didn’t come home with the win. So, am I gonna say no? No. I’m gonna say maybe. Maybe there’s somebody in there waiting for me.”

So while Drew has a fair few reality TV appearances in his locker, he’s now telling his fellow houseguests he works as a dental surgical assistant. He graduated from California State University San Marcos in May, with summa cum laude. Basically, he’s pretty smart.

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