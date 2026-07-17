They have to hide Jason’s tattoos, so here’s the other wild rules Big Brother stars must follow

The Big Brother houseguests have tons of rules to follow while in the house. We’ve rounded up a list of all the craziest rules that houseguests have to follow while on Big Brother.

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Besides the obvious of housemates shall have no contact with the outside world, they also must wear microphones at all time and that their conversations in the Diary Room should always remain confidential.

They have specific rules about talking and conversations as well. Speaking in another language aside from the official language used by the show is strictly prohibited. Whispering, which is defined in the house as talking too softly for microphones to pick up, is strictly prohibited. The only time they’re not required to wear a microphone is when they’re sleeping or swimming in the pool.

The houseguests should also never discuss anything related to the outside world. This rule is selectively enforced, as not talking about the outside world is extremely hard to keep up for an entire summer.

When evicted, houseguests must immediately experience an interview with the host on live television. So, if you’re still camera shy despite being filmed 24/7 over the summer, you still have to sit in front of a live audience and give an interview.

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They should also never deliberately break anything in the house. There are some self-explanatory safety rules as well. Houseguests should never intimidate, threaten or act violently towards any other housemate.

There are rules for each country as well. Specific North American rules include: the houseguests are allowed to talk about nominations, as well as influence others to vote. The houseguests also aren’t given a weekly house budget. Instead, houseguests go on slop for a week.

There’s also a long list of restricted items in the house. Some of the craziest things include books (besides official religious texts), pens, any ready-made games like cards, anything that can be used for secret communication with the outside world or another houseguest, and clothes that are entirely white in colour, have prominent logos, or have messages to the outside world.

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