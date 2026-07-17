Everything to know about BB legend Howie who appeared on Big Brother season 28

Big Brother fans got a nostalgic surprise when Howie Gordon recently appeared in an episode of BB season 28 for a competition. He’s the ultimate Big Brother legend, so here’s everything you need to know about Howie.

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Howie is a 55 year old chief meteorologist for CH12KHSL living in Chico, California. He made his first appearance on Big Brother season six, so he’s from the old era of Big Brother. He placed fifth in season six and was the fifth member of the jury. Howie returned in season seven for All-Stars.

Howie appeared alongside fellow BB All-Star Will Kirby to host the first Power of Veto competition of the season. It was a fitting appearance as the season’s theme is “Time Trip” and Howie first appeared on the show close to twenty years ago. Howie stopped by the Big Brother house to tell the houseguests they must build a time machine to send Dr. Will back to the past in the first POV competition of season 28.

“Jedi Hurricane Howie” was his nickname in the house due to his extensive Star Wars knowledge. He’s primarily known for his extreme love of Star Wars, with fans remembering him playing with his toy lightsabers.

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On Instagram, he posts frequently about his meteorology work, sharing his broadcasts. He’s popped up over the years with random appearances and attending fellow houseguests weddings. During his time on Big Brother, he won eight competitions in total over the two seasons he was on.

Not everyone loves him though. Because he’s unapologetically himself, he’s known for riling up other houseguests and saying whatever is on his mind. So fans are divided on his love of him. However, they all agree that he is a Big Brother icon.

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