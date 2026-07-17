From the house to ‘I do,’ here’s a list of all the Big Brother showmances that actually lasted

We’re only a week into Big Brother season 28 and there’s already a showmance in the house. Sometimes it’s only for gameplay, but other times it actually ends up being a real relationship outside of the house. So, we’re taking a look at all of the successful Big Brother showmances throughout all of the seasons.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

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Often referred to as “Brenchel,” Rachel and Brendon are one of reality TV’s most iconic couples. They met on season 12 in 2010, and returned together for season 13 where Rachel ended up winning the season.

They got engaged in 2011 and said ‘I do’ in September 2012. They have two kids together and are still happily married. Rachel and Brendon even appeared on other shows, like Amazing Race together.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd

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Jeff and Jordan were on season 11 of Big Brother and Jordan actually went on to win the season. They returned together two years later for season 13. They actually had one of the most iconic moments in all of Big Brother history, as Jeff proposed to Jordan while “hosting” a competition in season 16. They got married in 2016 and now have two sons.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones

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Daniele and Dominic were both on season eight of Big Brother. Despite Dominic getting evicted in week three, there was a spark and they connected outside of the house.

They started dating and got married in 2013. They have two daughters and keep a relatively low profile these days.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

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Jessica and Cody, also known as Cody the Marine to fans, were on season 19 and started a showman almost immediately. They strategically aligned together but neither won the season.

After the show, they went on the Amazing Race season 30 together and ended up winning the $1 million prize. Now, they’re married and have four children together.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

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During season 18, Nicole and Victor were both in the house but Nicole was actually in a showman with a different houseguest. They ended up connected only after the show. Victor proposed during a special appearance on season 20, and ended up getting married in March 2021. They have three children together and post about their super cute family on Instagram a ton.

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C (Chris Williams)

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This might be the craziest showmance story in BB history. Swaggy and Bayleigh were on season 20 together but Swaggy was evicted on day 23. However, he then spent the rest of the summer getting to know her family and then he proposed to Bayleigh live on the season finale. They got married in 2019 and now have two children together.

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger

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They’re a recent BB showmance, as America and Cory were on season 25. Outside of the house, America moved to Nashville to live with Cory. They’re still together today, and maybe an engagement is in their future soon.

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