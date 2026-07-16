Inside Ashley and Killian’s insanely successful lives outside of The Ultimatum, because it’s WILD

Okay, so their relationship might not be perfect on The Ultimatum, but their lives on the outside look that way. Ashley and Killian entered the experiment as a couple wanting to either get married or go their separate ways, but when it comes to money, they’re sorted.

Ashley’s father gives her ‘unlimited’ money

Ashley went on a shopping spree in a TikTok video, where her father, Wayne, tells her she and her mum, who has sadly now died, can spend unlimited money. It wasn’t long before they bought multiple Louis Vuitton bags on that trip, which ended with a Botox top-up.

Looking at her Instagram and TikTok, her house is filled with walk-in wardrobes, while she usually leaves for a day out in a pink Porsche or Lamborghini. There’s literally five neck mannequins in her mum’s bedroom, which are covered in sparkling diamonds. Bougie!

Ashley revealed that her Dad is the “hardest worker she knows,” while she’s working full-time as a content creator. She and Killian usually travel to another country in a private jet, obviously. As for what her father does to earn so much money, it looks like he’s a plastic surgeon.

Killian is making $100K a month, he claims

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Killian revealed he owns 12 townhouses with his friend as a real estate agent, and earns a minimum of $100K a month. To be honest, good for him, because he’s worked hard for it. He drives a Lamborghini, like Ashley, and is always eating in bougie Miami restaurants.

He’s even said that, if someone tells him he can’t do something, that’s not possible. “I can, I’m literally insane,” he wrote on one video. Like Ashley, Killian spends a lot of his earnings on Botox top-ups, but is such as a hustler because “doing nothing costs something, too.”

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