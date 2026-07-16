There’s a huge hint this The Ultimatum couple are still together after huge argument

Jebin and Alex were a huge part of season four of The Ultimatum, and there’s a hint they might not be together ahead of the reunion.

After being together for six years, Jebin and Alex have joined Netflix’s The Ultimatum to really put their relationship to the test. Alex gave Jebin The Ultimatum after he struggled to fully commit because his family didn’t accept her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

They quickly became the biggest talking point of the season after Jebin attempted to pass a secret note to Alex during the cocktail party, breaking a major show rule. Production was able to sneak the note off of him, and got Alex to read the content out loud, revealing that he had told Alex they wouldn’t be able to get married, as he thought she had been getting too close to her trial partner, Killian.

This led to Jebin being kicked off the show, and subsequently to Alex ending her time on the series. We don’t know yet if the couple are still together, and they’ve both kept things close to their chests ahead of the reunion. The couple still follow each other on Instagram, but there are currently no posts of them together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Johnsen (@alexandriajohnsen)

The Ultimatum viewers have pointed out that Jebin has since moved from Chicago. His Instagram bio mentions Dorado Beach, a luxurious area of Puerto Rico. According to his LinkedIn, Jebin has also started a business called Infinity Strategies, where he works as the Founder and Managing Member. It’s based in Puerto Rico, further showing his connection to the area.

Alex’s bio still only lists Chicago, but she recently shared a few Instagram posts from Puerto Rico in February, which might suggest she’s still in contact with him, even after the chaotic ending of their time on the series.

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