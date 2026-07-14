It’s super confusing, so here’s the official Big Brother season 28 episode schedule

Big Brother season 28 airs three times a week throughout the summer. It’s a bit confusing, so what days of the week is Big Brother on and what does the schedule look like?

What days does Big Brother air?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

New episodes of Big Brother air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Episodes release at 8pm Eastern Time. Sunday and Thursday episodes are an hour long and Wednesday episodes are 90-minutes long.

Big Brother: Unlocked will also return, which is a special after-show that features behind-the-scenes footage and airs on select Friday nights. It’s hosted by former winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur, and actor Jerry O’Connell.

As for how long Big Brother will run for? Make sure you’re committed to the series, because it typically lasts three months. According to the U.S. Sun, Season 28 is also set to have more than 51 hours of run time across the summer. This is a record breaking run for the series.

What do each episodes feature and how does the game work?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Sundays feature the nomination ceremony and game developments. Wednesdays have the Power of Veto drawing, competition, and results. Thursdays have the live evictions and Head of Household crowning.

They all compete for the Head of Household title, which secures their safety for the week and allows them to usually nominate two people for eviction. However, due to specific season twists such as the BB Blockbuster, the HoH can nominate three people for eviction.

Then, the Power of Veto competition allows the current HoH, the nominated houseguests, and three additional randomly selected players to compete for safety. The Power of Veto holder can choose to use the Power of Veto on themselves, someone else, or can choose to not use it.

Big Brother has 16 contestants vying for the $750,000 grand prize. They us strategic game play, social alliances, and physical competitions to hopefully make it to the finale where the jury then votes for the winner.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.