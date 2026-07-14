Dayton Bramhall’s mum Shelley goes on angry rant about DCC after her daughter was cut

Dayton Bramhall‘s mum Shelley has always had her back, but she’s become sick of all the backlash for her daughter not getting into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. As someone who used to be a choreographer for the team, people are giving her a lot of criticism.

One comment that Dayton’s mother couldn’t bite her tongue on is the question of how she doesn’t know all the dance moves already. Shelley bit back and replied: “Good grief… Because if I gave her the keys to everything, people would flippin’ lose their ish!”

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She continued: “She’s a grown a** adult who can pick out her own songs. I just think it’s laughable that people come to conclusions from the edits of a reality show. And in Netflix’s case, a docudrama. You have to know that hours and hours of film are left on the floor.

“There are storylines, certain people they want to follow and a narrative to go by for flow. The public does not get to see every minute. It’s so unfair for anybody to compare any of the daughters. And Dayton is not the only daughter to have no made it…

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“She did everything they wanted her to do and at the end of the day, I suppose it wasn’t enough for them. What most people don’t realise is, the dance world is brutal. She’s fine. It’s not the end of the world for her. She’s danced on a cruise line,” Shelley added.

Dayton claims she was told by DCC staff that “she was going to wear her boots next year” on the Baddies Besties podcast. “They were literally saying, ‘Take this year, work hard.’ If I could just take this year and work on style… Unfortunately I didn’t get to showcase that.”

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