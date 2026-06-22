Shelly Bramhall speaks out after Dayton was cut for fourth time on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

On this season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dayton Bramhall tried out again for the team for the fourth time, and was sadly once again rejected. Her mother, Shelly, who also happens to be a former DCC member herself and is currently the choreographer for the team spoke out after someone claimed her that her legacy had been tainted as a result of Braxton’s rejection.

In a TikTok clip, one viewer criticised Shelly and claimed that her “legacy is tainted” after Dayton was cut from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. They alleged: “Did anyone else hear her say that her legacy was tainted, or is it just me? I mean, the whole situation is sad because she’s literally sitting on the sidelines bawling her eyes out, and she did not have good things to say [about Dayton].”

Shelly responded to the video, writing: “Lots of context left out and editing… not her legacy. Prior to that statement I said it’s so hard for alums to sell the dream to their daughters because they are looked at through a different lens, it’s like being a legacy is tainted. and people don’t know the conversations that were had with me and Dayton about staying in Dallas and training for another year.”

She continued: “As go the baby comment: that had much to do with the conversations, y’all don’t realise that there are over 30 years of relationships, birthday parties, weddings, couples trips. Our children grew up together, more than a job.”

Dayton previously spoke out about being cut last season, telling Glamour: “When I decided that I wanted to audition for the first time in 2017, I think everyone was shocked. I will say my heart was not in it 100%. I was doing it just for an experiment. I was not ready. I had no idea what I was doing. The first year of working for it and not getting it made me realise that I really did want to pursue it and try.”

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