Million Dollar Nannies’ Leah Barrs is causing major drama, but who exactly is she in real life?

Million Dollar Nannies star Leah Barrs is causing major drama on the Hulu show, but she’s just as wild in real life. She once admitted to sleeping with one father whose kids she babysat, and actually “gave up her life” to essentially be a nanny for her main career.

She’s been feuding with Sydney on the show, but there’s been scarier things happening in her past. Leah was a nanny for Kourtney Kardashian, where she worked with the entire family from 2019 to 2022, including being an assistant for all of them. Quite the flex!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybe: Leah Barrs (@leahbarrs)

Leah, 31, was a personal assistant for YouTuber Zane Hijazi, as well as for The Guiribitey Family, known as The Gs, a really rich family living in Ibiza. However, they actually dropped her during the show, and is now a full-time social media assistant for ZH Production.

As for sleeping with one client, she was only 22 at the time and admitted she “shouldn’t have done that.” Leah considered the father a “friend” before she had been hired to be his nanny and maintains that he was a single Dad when they slept together.

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She’s still a party animal and loves heading out with the girls. Coachella Music Festival and Nobu are classic places that you’d spot Leah at, but travelling is also a major thing for her, as she’s been to Portugal, Ibiza and Texas, but has a main base in Los Angeles.

Leah is already known in the influencer gossip, so you may recognise her already. Rumours say she was asked to be a nanny for Queen Latifah, but once it was discovered that she often shared public stories about the clients she works for, she was apparently dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybe: Leah Barrs (@leahbarrs)

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