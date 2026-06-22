The stunning Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookie to veteran transformations you need to see

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three premiered last week, and there’s truly nothing like a DCC transformation. With over 30 girls returning as veterans, some with the 2025-2026 NFL season as long as their fifth year, these girls have had some serious glow ups since their rookie seasons. from hair cuts to
Whether you’re a die-hard DCC fan who’s watched every season or you just discovered the squad through America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, here are all the rookie to veteran transformations.
Kelee Norris – fifth season
In her fifth season, Kelee honestly hasn’t changed one bit. She’s still as beautiful as ever.
Kleine Powell – fifth season
Kleine has traded in her beachy waves for a more bombshell blowout. Courtesy of Director Kelli Finglass of course.