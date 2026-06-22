The stunning Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookie to veteran transformations you need to see

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three premiered last week, and there’s truly nothing like a DCC transformation. With over 30 girls returning as veterans, some with the 2025-2026 NFL season as long as their fifth year, these girls have had some serious glow ups since their rookie seasons. from hair cuts to

Whether you’re a die-hard DCC fan who’s watched every season or you just discovered the squad through America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, here are all the rookie to veteran transformations.

Kelee Norris – fifth season

In her fifth season, Kelee honestly hasn’t changed one bit. She’s still as beautiful as ever.

Kleine Powell – fifth season

Kleine has traded in her beachy waves for a more bombshell blowout. Courtesy of Director Kelli Finglass of course.

Lea Tunnell – fifth season

Madeline Salter – fifth season

Tori Skillings – fifth season

Karley Swindel – fourth season

Kylie Dickson – fourth season

Marissa Leschber – fourth season

Sophy Laufer – fourth season

Brooklyn Davis – third season

Camille Sturdivant – third season

Kayla Hayes – third season

Kennedy Ruff – third season

Anna Kate Sundvold – third season

Reece Weaver – third season

Taylor Alieri – third season

Abby Summers – second season

Allison Khong – second season

Ariel Brumfield – second season

Ava Lahey – second season

Charly Barby – second season

Darah Haidet – second season

Julissa Garcia – second season

Kelly Villares – second season

Madie Krueger – second season

Michelle Siemienowski – second season

Sophia Brown – second season

Trinity Miles – second season