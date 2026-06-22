The stunning Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookie to veteran glow ups
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
News America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix

The stunning Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookie to veteran transformations you need to see

These are jaw dropping

BySydney Boyd

22nd June 2026, 21:00
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three premiered last week, and there’s truly nothing like a DCC transformation. With over 30 girls returning as veterans, some with the 2025-2026 NFL season as long as their fifth year, these girls have had some serious glow ups since their rookie seasons. from hair cuts to

Whether you’re a die-hard DCC fan who’s watched every season or you just discovered the squad through America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, here are all the rookie to veteran transformations.

Kelee Norris – fifth season

Kelee Norris
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

In her fifth season, Kelee honestly hasn’t changed one bit. She’s still as beautiful as ever.

Kleine Powell – fifth season

Kleine Powell
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kleine has traded in her beachy waves for a more bombshell blowout. Courtesy of Director Kelli Finglass of course.

Lea Tunnell – fifth season

Lea Tunne;;
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Madeline Salter – fifth season

Madeline Salter
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Tori Skillings – fifth season

Tori Skillings
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Karley Swindel – fourth season

Karley Swindle
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kylie Dickson – fourth season

Kylie Dickson
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Marissa Leschber – fourth season

Marissa Leschber
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Sophy Laufer – fourth season

Sophy Laufer
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Brooklyn Davis – third season

Brooklyn Davis
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Camille Sturdivant – third season

Camille Sturdivant
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kayla Hayes – third season

Kayla Hayes
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kennedy Ruff – third season

Kennedy Ruff
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Anna Kate Sundvold – third season

Anna Kate Sundvold
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Reece Weaver – third season

Reece Weaver
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Taylor Alieri – third season

Taylor Alieri
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Abby Summers – second season

Abby Summers
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Allison Khong – second season

Allison Khong
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Ariel Brumfield – second season

Ariel Brumfield
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Ava Lahey – second season

Ava Lahey
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Charly Barby – second season

Charly Barby
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Darah Haidet – second season

Darah Haidet
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Julissa Garcia – second season

Julissa Garcia
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kelly Villares – second season

Kelly Villares
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Madie Krueger – second season

Madie Krueger
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Michelle Siemienowski – second season

Michelle Siemienowski
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Sophia Brown – second season

Sophia Brown
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Trinity Miles – second season

Trinity Miles
Credit: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Add as preferred source on Google