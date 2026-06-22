An investigation into which of the Outlast: The Jungle cast still speak to Nikki and Maddy

Nikki Hru and Maddy Jones triumphed over the rest of the Outlast: The Jungle cast, and won the $1 million prize. But which of the Outlast cast still voluntarily speak to Nikki and Maddy? How could they ever look Leiya in the eye? Here’s an extensive investigation into who they are still friends with after the filming the show.

Maddy is friends with Halle

Fear not, Nikki and Maddy are still friends after Outlast. Or at the very least, they get on well enough to do joint interviews about how they won the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki and Maddy’s teammate from Camp Alpha, Halle Cooley, also seems to be friendly with them. Aw.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a Netflix viewer asked Maddy: “Are you and Nikki now friends in real life? Or [is there] anyone else from the show you keep in touch with?”

Maddy responded: “Yes! I still talk to Nikki and Halle (love them).”

Nikki keeps up with Sarah

“I talk with Sarah,” Nikki shared on her Instagram, “we catch up periodically, and I love her. I think she has such a beautiful light about her, and her energy is so contagious and fun. I love her. I think she’s great. And it’s been such a cool, fun time getting to know her more since the show.

“Even though we were on such different teams, there was an immediate connection that I felt when we were on the beach. Super dope girl.”

Love that for them.

…That’s it

However, Maddy and Nikki’s circle of friends doesn’t seem to extend far beyond these cast members. Maddy shared on her Instagram: “I haven’t talked much with anyone else, but have mad respect for everyone!”

Maddy and Nikki are definitely not on speaking terms with Leiya

In the tense final, Nikki and Maddy feared their teammate Leiya was slowing them down, and voted to kick Leiya off their team. Leiya does not seem to have moved on from this. She wrote about Maddy and Nikki on her Instagram story: “If I wasn’t there they would’ve lost, but speaking so badly about me instead of being appreciative was just so mean and unnecessary.”

I’m afraid Leiya isn’t exactly besties with Maddy and Nikki right now. Neither Maddy or Nikki have had any contact with Leiya since they filmed the show. Maddy explained to Entertainment Weekly: ” I would love to [be in touch], because there’s no hard feelings. But I truly feel like if the roles had been reversed, I probably would feel slighted by us.I’m just trying to give her space. If she wants to reach out, I hope she knows there’s no hard feelings, and I wish her the best, and I have the utmost respect for her and the game, because she did make it that far and to make it that far without giving up says a lot.”

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