Woah, Halle Cooley from Outlast: The Jungle is a model and she’s already pretty famous

She has so many followers on TikTok already

Netflix has dropped a whole new reality TV show called Outlast: The Jungle. The cast are way wilder than the rainforest they are meant to live in. Halle Cooley was introduced on Outlast: The Jungle as a model, so let’s take a closer look at what her job actually is.

Yes, Halle from Outlast: The Jungle is a professional model

Halle is just 20 years old on Netflix‘s show Outlast. She’s from Texas. Halle seems to have been working as a model since at least 2023, when she was 18.

Her speciality seems to be posing provocatively in fields with horses, while wearing clothes nobody would realistically wear in a field or near a horse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halle cooley (@hallejolene)

She’s done photoshoots and videos for Salty Mermaid Swimwear, Dairy Boy, Larry Mahan Hats, Myra Bag and Boot Barn.

She’s an influencer with a huge following

Halle posts lots of content about her yeehaw-coded life on a ranch with horses. She already has 147,000 followers on Instagram and 209,800 followers on TikTok. Not too shabby.

Halle doesn’t want people to judge her for being a model

She told us all in the very first episode of Outlast: The Jungle: “I think that people judge very easily based on looks. I mean, most people think that I wake up and go to the nail salon and do my make-up and stare at myself for eight hours. But, I run marathons all the time. I play volleyball, basketball, soccer, horses, barrel racing. I’m very competitive.”

To be fair, it must take a lot of hand-eye coordination to film yourself riding a horse in excessively fringed cowgirl boots. Maybe she’s be really nimble at the different challenges on Outlast?

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