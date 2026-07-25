All the Big Brother 28 stars alleged to be MAGA supporters, and the controversial evidence

Big Brother 28 has brought a range of diverse people with a variety of opinions, and apparently there’s four contestants in the mix. Rome, Chuk, Kamuela and Yash have all been labelled as MAGA supporters based on their social media, according to those watching the show.

Chuk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuk (@chuk_anyanwu)

Chuk did disagree with Yash about his remarks on women bodies, so that’s a good sign. However, he’s come under fire for allegedly being a MAGA supporter, but it could simply come from the fact he lives in Texas, which is a majorly Republican location.

Kamuela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk (@thejawaiian)

A piece of evidence that Kamuela supports Charlie’s right-wing activism is that he follows his Instagram page, but it does not follow him back. People are now convinced he’s MAGA as a result, especially after those remarks he made about drag queen Salina EsTitties.

Yash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Patel (@yashliveslife)

Yash revealed on the show how he prefers women who are feminine and that “having muscles makes a woman masculine.” He’s received backlash for his remarks about female bodies, and as a result, word on the street is that Yash is somehow a MAGA supporter.

Rome

Streets are telling me that Rome isn’t MAGA but Chuk is?? Like wtf is going on??? #bb28 pic.twitter.com/vUO11spUUd — Domnic (@domthedent) July 9, 2026

There’s multiple videos of Rome talking about what he would do if his daughter brought home a boy, and tbh, people are convinced it’s lowkey red pill vibes. He’s not actually following any controversial accounts on Instagram, so this is purely speculation.

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