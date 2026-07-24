She’s an attorney in season 28’s first showmance, so who is Lyric Medeiros from Big Brother

Lyric Medeiros is one of the contestants on Big Brother season 28. She’s lasted two weeks in the house so far, so here’s everything you need to know about Lyric from Big Brother season 28.

Lyric cam talk: “You know it’s crazy because I forget that I’m on TV when I’m talking to [Rome]…like everything around us disappears…Yeah he’s a great guy…Mom I cant believe you’re seeing this unfold, holy smokes…Lets hope that it doesnt mess up the game.” #BB28 #BBBitez pic.twitter.com/OfFCUOha3O — Big Brother Bitez 🔊 (@BBBitez) July 13, 2026

Lyric is a 25 year old attorney based in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2022 and law school from the University of Hawaii in 2025.

Inside the Big Brother house, she’s immediately coupled up with Rome, creating the first showmance of the season. From making out in the pantry to saying ‘I love you’s,’ she’s in a full blown romance this summer. Whether or not this is all just gameplay, we’re unsure. I guess we’ll just have to see how it plays out the rest of the season.

Lyric is also a successful content creator, with 31.8M likes and 656.4k followers on TikTok. She posts singing and dancing videos on her account which usually get over 100k views. Lyric used to post videos on her YouTube channel, @lyricmedeiros4554 that has 3.77k subscribers and 47 videos. Impressive side hustle.

Big Brother 28’s Lyric Medeiros had well known Pop singer Katy Perry pressed because she played it ‘Cute’ and ‘Safe” #BB28 pic.twitter.com/txJtFvmSRI — lyric shady facts (@chompieso) July 7, 2026

This isn’t her first appearance on reality TV either. She was a contestant on American Idol season 21, which aired in 2023. She auditioned in Nashville with the song “Love Me Like You Mean It” by Kelsea Ballerini. She was sent through to the next round, but was eliminated during the first part of Hollywood Week.

She also has a super famous dad too. Lyric’s dad is Glenn Medeiros, who’s famous for his 1987 cover of the 1985 George Benson hit song “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You.”He reached number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100. So, he’s basically a one hit wonder but for a cover song. He then transitioned into a successful career in education.

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