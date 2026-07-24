Inside Ashley’s vibey single girl era after The Ultimatum season four

Ashley Wilson was on season four of The Ultimatum, Netflix’s newest hit show. The season just wrapped, with the reunion episode premiering just days ago, and we’re insanely curious about where the cast are now. So, what exactly has Ashley been doing in the year since The Ultimatum and what is she up to now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Ashley ended up getting engaged to Killian from The Ultimatum during the finale. However, the pair ended up splitting up just two months after filming finished, so almost a year ago now.

“It finally just hit me, and I decided to walk away,” she said in an interview with Swooon. “It was very hard for me because that’s my person for five years, and I thought that’s who I was going to end up with. It was the hardest decision I had to make, but probably the best decision.”

Since then she’s been truly living her best life. According to her Instagram, Ashley’s had some fun over the past year building her life in Dallas. She went to Coachella in April and had a girls trip to Miami in March. She celebrated her 28th birthday back in mid-May with all of her friends, according to an Instagram post.

Ashley’s been busy with her job as an influencer, too. Ashley’s had collabs with Alani, Lulus, Celsius, and other notable brands. She continues to share glimpses into her luxurious life and lavish lifestyle as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

As for whether or not she’s found a new beau, Ashley is still single. But whilst Ashley isn’t in a new relationship yet, she’s been dating and admitted that she’s “dodged a couple of bullets already, but at least I’m figuring it out,” in an interview with Swooon.

Unfortunately, she’s had a rough past couple of months, as her mum tragically passed away just two months ago. Her mum, Tracy Jo Wilson, passed away at the age of 50 on May 26th 2026. She was described as a “vibrant spirit who touched the lives of many.” Since her passing, Ashley’s been sharing touching tribute videos of her mum.

It’s been a hard few weeks for Ashley and a whirlwind of a year for her with The Ultimatum. For now, she’s currently single but we know that she’s taking the steps to live her best life, even amidst her grief.

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