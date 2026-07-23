Are David and Madison still together after their Married at First Sight USA cheating scandal?

Madison and David met under some seriously controversial circumstances on Married at First Sight USA, but are they still together?

For anyone who needs a quick refresher, Madison was matched with Allen, David was matched with Michelle, and somewhere along the way David and Madison started catching feelings for each other. N

On Decision Day, both David and Madison chose to end things with their original partners rather than keep pretending the spark wasn’t there, which, unsurprisingly, made them two of the most controversial cast members the show has ever had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Myers (@madisonmyers93)



The pair admitted during the reunion that they regret how they handled things, with Madison sharing: “Obviously, I think we would both change everything. I will never regret following my heart, but I will regret not having the courage and the confidence to say it loudly when I should have.”

David added: “I should have been stronger. I would like to apologize to you Michelle sincerely. And to you Allen as well. You’re a great man, and I should have manned up.”

So, are David and Madison still together after Married at First Sight USA?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Myers (@madisonmyers93)



Well, the answer is yes in a very big way! At the Married at First Sight one year reunion, David and Madison confirmed that not only were they still together but that they’d actually moved in together, with Madison saying: “We’re very happy. He makes me feel like the most special person in the world without even trying. He’s the best.”

Then the two took their relationship to the next step in March this year as they actually got engaged. Madison shared that David had had proposed during a weekend away trip to Chicago, describing it as “the easiest yes of my life.”

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