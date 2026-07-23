Omg, The Ultimatum season four was the most controversial season for this shocking reason

There have been four allegations of abuse and domestic violence on season four of The Ultimatum. There were six couples featured on The Ultimatum, and so far, three of those couples have serious allegations against them. So, here’s are all the controversies against the cast from season four of The Ultimatum.

Ashley accused Killian of getting physical with her

During the reunion of season four of The Ultimatum, Ashley accused Killian of throwing her phone and getting physical with her. “My parents had to come down because he was throwing my phone, breaking it. I hid in a closet,” Ashley said. “My parents had to fly down and you put your hands on me.”

Killian then claimed that he was the one that texted them because he had to “call the police to find [Ashley].” When he asked her how they got to the broken phone in the first place, she said that it was due to his drinking. He then denied that it was due to his drinking and said “it’s every time you trigger me,” by not being there for him.

Jessica Grace accused Edris of ‘punishing’ her

Jessica Grace accused Edris of punishing her and making her perform “humiliation rituals.” At the reunion she told Edris: “Don’t put me through literal hell, have me performing humiliation rituals. Have me being obedient to you, f***ing punishing me.”

When asked to elaborate on her comments, Jessica Grace declined to answer. She said: “He knows what it is, and it’s f***ing disgusting.” Since the reunion, she’s gotten back together with Edris and released a joint statement regarding their heated discussion. The couple also clarified what Jessica Grace had said about humiliation rituals, saying: “The intent of that statement has been misconstrued, as she was referring to the rejection she has sometimes felt in the relationship versus any specific practice or action.”

Hayley accused Blake of physical assault

Hayley raised two separate physical accusations against Blake from their relationship after The Ultimatum. After seeing Blake buy some women drinks at a Charleston bar, she then poured a beer on him. He then tried to drive drunk and drove them home instead. She told the cast at the reunion: “You put your hands on me that night.”

The other allegation is the most serious accusation out of the four. TMZ revealed that Blake had been arrested for an alleged assault against Hayley in October 2025. She’s since revealed her account of what happened in Love Is Blind’s AD’s podcast, What’s The Reality.

Hayley says the fight started after Blake came home drunk from a golf trip with his coworkers. Things then escalated to the point where she started recording on her phone and he can be heard saying ‘Get the f*ck out’ Hayley claimed.

“At one point he’s like ‘You better get out, or I’m going to drag you out’… He grabbed a hanger and lifted it at me, and I was like, ‘Don’t you ever f*cking lift your hand at me like that ever again’.”

According to Hayley, the police got involved as Blake’s father, who lived nearby, heard the altercation and allegedly called the police on her. Hayley claims that she told the police she didn’t do anything and showed recordings she had taken throughout the argument. The police then came back and arrested Blake, but Hayley chose not to press charges.

Blake also accused Hayley of punching him

Regarding the Charleston incident, Blake denied putting his hands on Hayley that night. However, he accused Hayley of hitting him through the truck window during that incident. “She straight clocked me,” he said at the reunion.

During the October 2025, Blake accused Hayley of hitting him during the argument. He also noted that Hayley signed an affidavit related to the incident and that the two have remained in contact afterward.

Blake’s attorney told TMZ: “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

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