The Ultimatum’s Blake Robertson arrested for allegedly assaulting Hayley Hendrich after filming

Hayley stated that 'accountability needs to be taken publicly as well'

Blake Robertson was arrested following The Ultimatum for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Hayley Hendrich, however the case was dismissed “almost immediately.”

According to TMZ, “Blake was arrested in October 2025 after filming for the Netflix reality show wrapped at a business in Nacogdoches, Texas for allegedly putting his hands on Hayley.”

In a statement to TMZ, Hayley explained that she declined to have any charges formally pressed against Blake, but added that she has had “private conversations with Blake about the incident” and “believes accountability needs to be taken publicly as well.”

Blake’s attorney told TMZ: “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

During season four of The Ultimatum, Blake Robertson and Hayley Hendrich left the show together following her discovering that her trial marriage partner Killian had made some awful comments about his girlfriend, Ashley.

Since leaving the show together the two have not publicly addressed his alleged assault, with the only comment Hayley has made to TMZ, whilst Blake has not spoken about the matter at all.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.