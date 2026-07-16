They got engaged on The Ultimatum, but here are the signs that Jessica and Edris have split

Jessica Grace Booker and Edris Khalieque got engaged on season four of The Ultimatum. That was almost a year ago, so now we’re wondering if the couple is still together or if they ended up getting married. Here are all the signs that Jessica and Edris have split, despite getting engaged on The Ultimatum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edris Khalieque (@escissorsman)

Jessica and Edris still follow each other on Instagram. However, there have been no public interactions between the two. They’re not even featured on each other’s Instagram pages in any pictures or videos despite being together for two years.

Even if they were trying to keep their relationship status a secret because of The Ultimatum, it’s odd that they don’t have any pictures of each other up on social media.

A major sign that they’ve split is that Jessica also appears to not be wearing her engagement ring in any of her posts.

Neither of them have officially announced whether they’re still together or not. But maybe they’re just waiting for The Ultimatum to finish airing to make an announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Grace Booker (@jg_booker)

But for now, all the signs are pointed towards them being separated. The experiment definitely worked because Edris took the ultimatum seriously and proposed. But maybe it wasn’t what they really needed seeing as how it looks like they’re no longer together.

They went on the show because Edris was seeking clarity and thought that the experience would give him the push to propose or back out. He also stated on the show that she had repeatedly crossed boundaries and wanted to know whether they shared the same expectations for accountability and respect.

Then on Choice Day, Edris picked an engagement ring, walked up to Jessica, and asked her to marry him. She said yes. Edris then admitted that the experiment reaffirmed that Jessica made him feel truly cherished.

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