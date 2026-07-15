Meet Jessica Grace, the realtor and former NBA dancer from The Ultimatum season four

After a long two-year wait, we finally have a new season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, so let’s meet some of the new cast members, starting with Jessica Grace Booker.

A batch of 10 new episodes of The Ultimatum season four are rolling out over the next week, putting six new couples up to the ultimate test. One of these couples is Jessica Grace and her boyfriend of two years, Edris.

All about Jessica Grace’s super glamorous career and hobbies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Grace Booker (@jg_booker)

Jessica Grace used to dance for the Charlotte Hornets as an NBA dancer, but has been working as a real estate broker for the past 10 years, according to her LinkedIn. She graduated from The University of North Carolina back in 2011, with a degree in Political Science and Spanish.

The 35-year-old uses her bilingual skills to market herself as the Bilingual Realtor, and runs a separate Instagram page for her work with Engel & Vökers, Charlotte. The account showcases her multiple successful sales of lots of gorgeous houses, as well as advertising for open house viewings.

Outside of this, on her personal account, Jessica Grace posts vibey pictures going out with friends, working out and going on luxury vacations.

Jessica Grace enters The Ultimatum with her boyfriend, Edris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Grace Booker (@jg_booker)

She’s been with boyfriend Edris for over two years. The couple met in a hotel lobby, and things moved fast – they went from spending Fourth of July together to signing a lease just the next month. Edris and Jessica share a lot of the same values, as they both want children, but Jessica wants marriage to come first. In this couple, she’s the Ultimatum giver.

Edris told Tudum that issues with boundaries and respect are part of what is causing him to tread with caution.

“I wasn’t sure Jessica and I shared the same values around boundaries, respect, and emotional safety in a relationship,” he said.

“It’s also about daily choices, accountability, and becoming the kind of person someone can actually count on.”

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