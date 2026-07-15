He met his girlfriend while she nannied his brothers, so who exactly is Blake on The Ultimatum?

Is he ever not in the gym?

Blake is hoping his girlfriend Hayley wants marriage after The Ultimatum, but in the meantime, he appears to be gyming or posing for photos. He met her while she was nannying his brothers and saw a spark, but she’s still trying to forgive him for neglecting her emotions.

Blake regularly poses for photoshoots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

Blake is 26 and currently in a relationship with Hayley. He feels strongly that the logical next step for them is marriage. While Hayley says she needs time to move past feeling emotionally neglected early in their relationship, Blake is wondering how long is too long to wait.

“I don’t want to look up three years later and still be trying to earn forgiveness,” he said. But there’s not a single sign of her on his Instagram page, where he regularly travels, goes to the gym, plays basketball, travels, and takes a huge amount of selfies.

He currently works in marketing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorhomes Of Texas (@motorhomesoftx)

Blake is head of marketing and operations, where he oversees luxury motorhome sales and customer service at Motorhomes of Texas, but when he gets vacation time, he’s travelling. In December 2024, Blake went to Italy before Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2025.

He’s also been to New Orleans, Louisiana, South Carolina, and California. And he’s no stranger to the camera, because Blake often features on his company’s Instagram page chatting top clients, and their bio mentions it’s the “nation’s #1 luxury dealership”.

There’s not a single sign of Hayley

Well, Blake’s Instagram page doesn’t feature a single image of Hayley. Owp, and he doesn’t follow her either, and vice versa. Surprise surprise, but Hayley also has her social media covered in selfies – without a single photo cosying up to Blake. Oh dear.

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