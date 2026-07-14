Nicole breaks silence amid her and Benaiah’s absence from Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar

Nicole and Benaiah were one of the happy couples to leave Love Is Blind UK together, but on the new After The Altar episodes, they don’t make an appearance. They originally agreed not to get married on the show, as she was initially engaged to Sam, so what’s happened?

Well, there’s rumours they’re no longer together after their marriage, even though they both still have multiple pinned photos of each other. Benaiah is still wearing his ring in the most recent photos, yet people are convinced they’ve secretly split up after their absence.

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Their last post on social media together was in November 2025, during a trip to Italy and Spain. But a few days ago, Nicole revealed that Alicante “was good to her,” and it looked like she’d whisked herself off on a solo vacation – without a snippet of Benaiah in sight.

Someone recently asked Nicole if they’d broken up, and she didn’t confirm nor deny the rumours. She said, “Keeping the personal life private, but thank you for checking in 💛. I hear you, and understand that some people followed my page because of the couple story.”

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She added in the comment, which was posted four months ago: “If I’m honest though, I’ve recently gone back into the corporate world so my focus and content will probably reflect that shift a bit more. I do really appreciate the kindness and support regardless.”

Nicole has been doing lots of travelling with her family, or solo, while Benaiah has been doing the same with friends. He also ran the London Marathon a few months ago, and focusing on his fitness. So wherever they stand with each other, they’re both thriving!

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