Meet all the new Love Is Blind: UK partners, from Kal’s girlfriend to Jed’s relationship

Kal Pasha and Jed Showman both got into new relationships after divorcing their partners on Love Is Blind: UK, and now that After The Altar has come out, we’ve found out a whole lot more about what they’ve been up to. So, let’s meet all the new partners in the cast’s lives.

Kal has a new girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kal Pasha (@kaleemxpasha)

Kal and his new girlfriend Sabz officially launched their relationship on Instagram seven months ago, right at the start of December 2025. However, it’s likely that they started dating earlier than this as After the Altar was filmed just weeks after the season two reunion.

She’s a major fitness enthusiast. Her and Kal have even started their own fitness company together called The Shred Camp, which offers six week shredding transformation programs. And honestly, from the transformation results they post it does actually look very effective!

Sabz, who works as a fat loss coach specialising in women’s body composition, has also been very supportive of Kal’s boxing matches, with the two of them also sharing a lot of nutritional eating and fitness tips on their Instagram pages. Kal’s ex-wife, Sarover, is currently single.

Jed moved on from Bardha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jed Chouman (@jedchouman)

Jed is now in a relationship with someone else, while his ex-wife Bardha is single. His new girlfriend is called Rhiannon Byrne, from his hometown in Essex, and has recently gone on holiday to Scotland with him: their first trip away together! They look cute.

He recently sent her a load of beautiful red roses, and things seem pretty new because they only started posting together in May 2026. Rhiannon is super glamorous and often travels to places like Paris and Belgium, and is very much a lowkey non-famous girly.

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