Trinity and Bryce reveal what they plan on doing after winning Love Island USA’s $100k prize

Trinity and Bryce have finally revealed what they plan on doing after winning $100k on Love Island USA. Although they won’t actually receive the full amount due to taxes, they’ll still be a lot richer, and Trinity was left in tears after finding out they’d won the show.

And guess what the first thing they’re doing with the money is? Heading to Bryce‘s home in Los Angeles. She’s heading out there with him, which is several miles from her home in Virginia, along with the rest of their fellow Islanders. They’re also going to go surfing!

Brinity has a lot of plans for the future 🥰 Ariana catches up with our #LoveIslandUSA 2026 WINNERS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1I0Lqpvwwh — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 13, 2026

Bryce already has a buoy ready for her, but needs to get her a surfboard. And they’re also planning to meet Kayda and Zach for a double date, obviously, so we should all really start getting ready to watch the Snapchat updates, and obvs the obligatory Disneyland trip.

He said: “I want to teach her how to surf, I have a couple spots in LA. I’m 100 per cent [getting her a wetsuit]. I think a lot of them are going to LA and Trinity is coming down with me, too.” Bryce even told Trinity during their first date, “You come to L.A.”

CONGRATS TO OUR WINNERS BRYCE AND TRINITY!!!!! BRINITY WON LOVE ISLAND USA 8- MY SHIP DID IT I’M ACTUALLY CRYING 😭😭😭😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/KnlhV6VCDE — donny ੈ✩‧₊˚ DUDC IS OVER PARTY (@camcmrns) July 13, 2026

“I just want you to know you can stay as long as you want. The door’s open,” Bryce added. He also made it clear that a visit to Trinity’s home state is happening, saying, “I want to go to Virginia. I want to see how you grew up.” Ugh, they’re just so damn cute!

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