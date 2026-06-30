This is how much Kayda will actually know about why Alannah left Love Island USA

Kayda has been talking about Alannah‘s exit from Love Island USA a lot, but how much does she actually know about the reason why she was booted off? Well, Zach lied to Kayda about why his connection with Alannah ended, telling her that she was always his first choice.

Well, we know what happens when one of the islanders gets kicked off. Basically, when Cierra Ortega was asked to leave the villa after using a racial slur in the past, producers gathered them and told islanders she broke one of the policy rules so she had to go.

And I feel like this Zach guy only chose Kayda because the other girl left. Love island USA — Nosipho M (@CuddleM17) June 29, 2026

Apparently, they didn’t go into specifics, according to Zak. Host Iain Stirling said Cierra left because of a “personal situation,” and to be honest, the islanders didn’t get much more than that. He said on his live: “How did Cierra leave? I can’t really say.”

He added, “When Cierra left they gathered us all together, the producers gathered us all together and then they said, ‘Unfortunately Cierra’s broken some of the policies of our guidelines, she’ll no longer be here in the villa and that’s all the info we can give you guys’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alannah keyser (@alannahkeyser)

So based on past experiences, Kayda won’t know why Alannah left the villa. As for Cierra’s departure, Zak said, “When we was all in there, we didn’t know what was going on, but that’s what they said to us and that if we needed somebody to speak to, go speak to them.”

He dished: “Nic was upset that she left but at the same time he couldn’t really be upset. He couldn’t express how he feels about the situation until he found out what she’s done because if it was for saying something offensive, you can’t feel sorry for them.”

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