Love Island USA’s Bryce just celebrated his birthday, so what’s his and Trinity’s age gap?

Bryce and Trinity‘s birthdays got brought up on Love Island USA, and it got us thinking about what their age gap is. They’ve been talking about Bryce’s age and how that seems to be an issue for Trinity, and it all became a topic yet again during their romantic date.

Well, Trinity is the youngest OG Islander of season eight, at 22. Their age gap is seven years. That’s the biggest age difference of any Love Island USA couple on the season, so it’s obviously quite the controversial topic right now. So, when exactly are their birthdays?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Bryce celebrated his 30th birthday on June 29th, while Trinity’s takes place on October 15. She was born in 2003, while Bryce was born in 1996. Essentially, he was born on the other side of the millennium, making him the eldest guy in the villa right now.

Trinity’s zodiac sign is Libra, while Bryce is a Cancer. Apparently, they’re not that compatible, because a relationship between two people with these signs requires effort and compromise, as they approach the world very differently, but they do have a shared ambition.

TRINITY AND BRYCE GETTING A DATE YES THANK YOU LOVE ISLAND USA BRINITY IS SO UP RIGHT NOW #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/XrZi19Pzay — onna🫶🏽 (@onnaelise10) June 29, 2026

She’s been telling him he “looks good for his age” since the moment they met, and even said she would have thought he was 25. They’ve just made their relationship official, so Bryce got a pretty good present as he goes into the next decade of his life.

Cancers are known for being deeply intuitive, nurturing and emotionally sensitive. They are fiercely protective of their soft, vulnerable inner emotions and tend to be homebodies who value family and security, and to be fair, Bryce does show all of these traits!

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