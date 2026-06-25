An ode to Bryce and Trinity, Love Island USA’s sweetest and most wholesome couple

So far, Love Island USA season eight has given us drama, chaos, and a lot of questionable decisions. But in the middle of it all have been Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai. Here’s why Bryce and Trinity are the most wholesome and best couple on Love Island USA season eight right now.

They cried over each other at Casa Amour separately

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In case you missed it, the original guys headed over to Casa Amor leaving the og girls back in the villa. In true Casa Amor fashion, it happened without warning so the couples didn’t have a chance to say their goodbyes and see where they stood with each other.

While Trinity was getting to know the new bombshell Corey in the photo booth, Bryce was having a heart-to-heart with Sincere about how much he missed Trinity. “These girls are all beautiful, they all have their own things, but it’s not her,” he said. We simply cannot.

In the next episode, Trinity sat down with Corey and encouraged him to explore other connections. “I have a connection with some of these guys but they’re not who I want,” she said in a conversation with the villa girls. She also explained how she was worried Bryce would find someone “more beautiful” than her at Casa, emphasising the difficulties that come with interracial dating. But Bryce only has her on his mind: “I’m talking to girls and I just can’t stop thinking about her.”

They’ve both separately cried in their confessionals about each other and wanting to be reunited. So wholesome and we need Casa to end immediately.

They almost didn’t happen

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Trinity and Bryce coupled up on day one, then immediately panicked. The problem? A seven-year age gap. She’s 22 and he’s 29, the biggest difference of any couple in the villa. Bryce was so genuinely worried about it that he pulled fellow islander Zach aside to talk it through. Both of them explored other options when the bombshells arrived. neither of them found what they were looking for. And so, inevitably, they found their way back to each other. Which is honestly the most romantic possible timeline.

Why we’re fully rooting for them

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They’re just genuinely the sweetest couple in the villa. On a show that’s built on chaos and recouplings, it’s such a superpower. What started out as a friendship has laid the foundation for a strong, romantic connection. They’re also perfectly matched for each other and both deeply 2016-coded: Bryce was a Tumblr It Boy and Trinity wore a Triangl bikini. It’s so bizarrely specific that you can’t help but root for them.

We need Casa to be over so Trinity and Bryce can finally be reunited. It’s been too long.

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