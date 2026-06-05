People spot huge clues Zach Georgiou is completely smitten with Trinity on Love Island USA

Zach Georgiou appears to be plotting to get with Trinity on Love Island USA. People think they’ve spotted clues about his game plan purely by the way he’s been looking at her, to the point where I could swear he winked at one point, and who knows what his next move could be.

Trinity was behind Bryce’s door when they chose their first couples, and there was an inkling of disappointment showing on Zach’s face, by the looks of things. Plus, Trinity and Zach have already shared a kiss, and it looks like they could be the next Nicolandria of the show.

“Why’d trinity get in confessions and lie. zach cheered when he saw her, their kiss looked good and they were mhming and oohing after. trust zarinity will be happening soon,” said one viewer. Please can we not get a repeat of Nic and Olandria denying their connection!

#loveislandusa why am i moving for zach and trinity… pic.twitter.com/ih28MXtwSP — rae! LOVE ISLAND USA (@jancypilled) June 3, 2026

Zach has already admitted he usually goes for girls with darker features, but people think that, while he seems interested, she may not see him as a potential partner. He’s also been snogging Kayda, who’s been lying in bed next to Bryce, and it’s all a bit weird.

However, someone else thinks they saw Trinity sigh when Kayda kissed Zach. People have already chosen Trinity as their winner, with some people fearing that he’s just doing it to win the viewers over. Well, we can hope and dream, because they do look really cute together.

There’s also signs he really wanted to couple up with Melanie, even though Zach seemed pretty happy when Trinity revealed she liked cats. As we all know, his social media is plastered with photos of him and his pet cat, so could this potentially be a match made in heaven?

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