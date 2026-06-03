Um, Charlie Georgiou’s little brother Zach is on Love Island USA, so who actually is he?

Charlie Georgiou’s little brother Zach is now on Love Island USA, and they literally look the spitting image of each other. Similar to his sibling, he’s a digital creator living across Birmingham and Adelaide, so he’s already a well-travelled guy – just like Charlie!

Somehow, his brother’s fame didn’t put him off going on the show, even though he didn’t find love. He ran Charlie’s socials during his time in the villa, and obviously is English as well. He’s already an actor, as he starred on Boys In The Trees back in 2016.

We already know Charlie was on Hollyoaks, and Zach had the role of ‘older skater’ on the horror and drama movie. He’s now dedicated to making content, travelling the world, and working out. He has 11K followers on Instagram before the show begins, which will rise!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachgeorgio)

He’s currently pursuing becoming the healthiest and best version of himself, and has been working with Feel Wavy hair brand to help control his curls. Zach, who is 26, is a softie at heart, revealing he cries at most movies he watches and absolutely loves his cat.

In the lead-up to going in the villa, he’s spent most of his time on the East Coast, partying and making friends. Back in 2018, Zach and Charlie worked out in the garage together, and just eight years on, they’re both reality TV stars showing off their torsos!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachgeorgio)

He’s a natural introvert and huge nerd, and revealed, “I love superheroes, anything, comics.” Zach admitted he’ll tell a girl he loves her straight away because he “doesn’t want to waste time,” going so far as to share that he’s said it in a first conversation before.

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