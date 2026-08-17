Oh geez, it looks like after all that Love Island USA’s Nic and Olandria are back together

I can’t believe it, but it genuinely looks like Nic and Olandria are back together after announcing their split just last month. I won’t lie, I truly thought it was all for PR so now I’m all sorts of confused.

Last month, a source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that they “decided to part ways.” The source shared: “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Nic then confirmed their split on his TikTok, writing: “To Nicolandria community: The rumours are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I wanted to clear the air. We will continue to love each other always. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Speculation that Love Island USA’s Nic and Olandria had got back together started after he shared a picture of him holding a high heel on his Instagram story. The rumour mill went wild about who the shoe could belong to, with someone asking his sister on TikTok: “Ella, who’s shoe was it?” She responded: “YOU ALR KNOWWWW.”

The pair were then spotted sitting next to each other at Jordyn Wood’s wedding, with Nic pictured wearing the Rolex that Olandria brought for him. In an interview afterwards, Nic spoke out about whether the pair were back together, revealing: “I would love to tell you guys, but I’m going to keep that private for now. We did enjoy ourselves tremendously at Karl and Jordyn’s wedding last night. It was amazing.” He added that you can “absolutely” be friends with an ex.

Someone on X also alleged that their cousin works at The Four Seasons, where the wedding took place, and that she spotted Nic and Olandria “making out in the elevator.” Juicy stuff!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.