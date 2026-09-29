Jeff Lewis opens up about his plastic surgery history, including an eyelid procedure

Jeff Lewis from Still Flipping Out has been extremely open about the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures he’s had done over the years. So, here’s all the plastic surgery that Jeff Lewis has had.

In May 2021, Jeff had a fat repositioning surgery on his lower eyelids. He shared the before-and-after photos to his Instagram.

Jeff also talked about the procedure during his podcast, Jeff Lewis Live: “It’s fat repositioning. This is kind of a cutting-edge procedure. Normally, they’ll suck out the fat, but this doesn’t require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling.”

“They go inside my eyelid, but it doesn’t change the shape of your eye,” he explained. “It’s not like a huge, big difference. I should just look rested.”

More recently, Jeff opened up about getting lip filler 20 years ago that he had dissolved in 2022. He explained on his SiriusXM podcast in 2022, saying: “What happened was the filler [from] 20 years ago… it migrated into both sides of my upper lip and created, like, two balls.”

He revealed that his dermatologist, Dr. Salar Hazany, refused to do any work on him until they addressed the lip filler.

“I didn’t know it was filler; I thought it might be silicone, I didn’t know,” Jeff said. “Over the years, I haven’t liked it, but I thought, ‘They’re gonna have to cut open my lip and take it out.'”

“I wanna congratulate Jeff on recently having his lip fillers disolved after an iconic stint that spanned 20 yeas and four presidents,” Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, joked.

Jeff revealed that the process was a lot more painful than he expected. “It f***ing hurt. You know what he said to me when it was done? ‘Yeah, that was one of the most painful procedures we do here […] that was a 10 out of 10.'”

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