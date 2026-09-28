The Sidemen members and their net worths, from KSI to Vikkstar123

Sidemen is a British YouTube and influencer collective that now has its own show, Outside. KSI used to be the richest member before he left, so here are all the Sidemen members and their net worths, ranked from wealthiest to least.

Miniminter ( Simon Minter ) – £15 million

Simon is the richest Sidemen member, with a net worth of an estimated £15 million. He’s an English influencer and streamer, and is also one of the co-founders of the group.

Besides his content creation, Simon’s also the co-owner of XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, the restaurant chain Sides, and the cereal brand Best Breakfasts.

Vikkstar123 (Vikram Barn) – £12 million

Vikram, also known simply as Vikkstar, is an English YouTuber and DJ who has an estimated net worth of £12 million. He built his massive wealth through early YouTube success, where he gained over 2.1 billion views across his channels playing Call of Duty and Minecraft.

He also holds an equal equity stake in the group’s collective businesses, including Sidemen clothing, Sides, XIX Vodka, and other product launches.

Behzinga (Ethan Payne) – £10 million

Ethan, known as Behzinga, is an English YouTuber, streamer, and influencer. He’s also a co-founder of the group with an estimate dnet worth of £10 million.

His wealth comes from the Sidemen business ventures, personal brand deals, and his YouTube videos and streaming.

Zerkaa ( Josh Bradley ) – £8 million

Josh, popularly known by his online alias Zerkaa, is an YouTuber, Twitch streamer, influencer, and internet personality. In 2019, he was named the ninth most influenctial online creator in the UK by The Sunday Times.

He has an estimated net worth of £8 million, which comes from his Sidemen business ventures, personal brand sponsorships, and content creation.

W2S ( Harry Lewis ) – £6 million

Harry, known as W2S, has an estimated net worth of £6 million. Back in 2021, he addressed his net worth and confirmed that he is a millionaire.

TBJZL ( Tobi Brown ) – £2.5 million

TBJZL has the smallest net worth, at an estimated £2.5 million. He’s a co-founder of Sidemen and is also involved in their group businesses. He also has over seven million combined subscribers across his personal YouTube channels, which plays a huge factor in his revenue. He’s also co-founded the UK streetwear brand ILLVZN and released a debut single. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.