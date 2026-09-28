She’s a beauty pageant queen – meet Tatum Sheppard Filegar from Wonka: The Golden Ticket

Tatum Shepard Filegar is hoping to win a lifetime supply of money alongside her mum on Wonka: The Golden Ticket, but she’s actually won competitions before. It turns out she’s actually a beauty pageant queen who won Miss Virginia in 2021, so she’s basically famous.

While she’s not busy trying to compete with others, she’s following Christ, spending her days in Nashville, and going out for discos. Tatum is still really close to the cast, who she spent time with for the show’s watch party in Vegas, which she’d “do again for her Wonka gang”.

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She’s married to Josiah Filegar, who has been a big support during her Netflix fame. If she’s not hanging out with him, obviously she’s with her bestie mum, Kellye, who has also competed in several pageants, alongside working as a consultant and social media manager.

Kellye is a professional singer, actor, and musician, as well as having won Miss Tennessee and later Miss America, while Tatum followed in her footsteps when she was crowned Miss Virginia! They recently went to Miss America together and wore cute matching fits.

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Most of Tatum’s friends are pageant competitors, but the closest one is her momma. She wrote: “Seeing my mom honoured on the 40th anniversary of her Miss Tennessee win was so special. Thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many, including me.”

She event went on a Camp Miss America trip earlier this year, to celebrate five years since they competed in the competition together. And if she isn’t taking part herself, she was busy styling Miss TN and Miss TN’s Teen for the entire week and competition in October 2025!

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