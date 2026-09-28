The most successful Badly in Love cast members, from Kii-chan to Baby

Baby is best known for her showmance with Tsu-chan

Kii-chan is one of the most famous Badly In Love cast members, and with only two seasons on Netflix, a lot of the stars have gone from delinquents to actually making a huge name for themselves. The most successful star has a whopping 612k followers on social media.

1. Kii-chan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 鈴木綺麗 | きぃーちゃん| 키짱 (@kyiiripu.friedegg)

Kii-chan has the most Instagram followers across the two seasons of the show, with 612k of them. She works as a fashion model, makeup instructor, content creator; appeared on Egg magazine cover and has substantial TikTok and YouTube audiences too!

2. Assun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMBERS ONLY production (@membersonlyproduction2025)

Assun is well-known on social media with over 300k followers on Instagram. She works as a highly-successful Nagoya hostess, plus influencer, YouTuber and TV star, including on the show Last Call. She the most established entertainment personality from season two.

3. Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 鈴木ユリア(Baby)🦋베이비 (@yuria_suzuki)

Baby is most famous for her showmance with Tsu-chan, but in her own right, she’s very successful since the show. She’s one of the most recognisable women from season one, and has earned herself a content creator role after growing up surrounded by poverty.

4. Tsu-chan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 塚原舜哉 (@yarou_4070)

Tsu-chan is the most famous male contestant at over 200k Instagram followers. He’s now running his own clothing brand, has a large male following, and runs businesses including a cabaret and entertainment establishment, so he’s kept fairly busy!

5. Tackle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 津田祥/盆栽屋 (@t_369_s)

Tackle from Badly In Love season one has built a strong career around bonsai. Even his Tradman’s Bonsai business has collaborated with Vans! He has 62k followers on Instagram, and thanks to the show helping him get out there, he’s doing pretty well for himself.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.