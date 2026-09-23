Netflix’s new Wonka show uses an AI Gene Wilder voice despite his past criticism of remakes

Netflix has released its new reality TV series, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, and despite the original Willy Wonka, Gene Wilder having passed away ten years ago, his voice is featured in the series using AI.

However, despite the approval for Netflix to use his voice from his estate, Gene Wilder himself had previously been very vocal about his distaste for any kind of Wonka remake.

During a 2005 interview with The Guardian about Tim Burton’s remake of the film, Gene didn’t mince his words, calling it “an insult.” He continued: “It’s all about money. It’s just some people sitting around thinking: ‘How can we make some more money?’ Why else would you remake ‘Willy Wonka’? I don’t see the point of going back and doing it all over again.”

Netflix worked with AI company ElevenLabs to recreate the voice of Gene Wilder, and also got permission from both his wife and his estate to use it for the competition show.

His wife, Karen B. Wilder said in a statement on behalf of the Gene Wilder estate: “More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance.

“Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

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