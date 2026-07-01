Netflix has used AI to recreate Gene Wilder’s voice for new Willy Wonka show, and it’s cursed

His wife has released a statement on behalf of his estate

If you watched the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix competition series, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket you might have heard the familiar voice of Gene Wilder, but as it turns out AI was used to recreate it.

Gene passed away in 2016 after playing the iconic Willy Wonka in the 1971 film, with his voice playing a big part in Netflix’s new series. And honestly, there’s something incredibly uncanny valley about it.

The official teaser for The Golden Ticket, a new competition series inspired by Willy Wonka coming to Netflix Sept. 23. pic.twitter.com/VFf6nQp62e — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) June 30, 2026



Netflix worked with AI company ElevenLabs to recreate the voice of Gene Wilder, and also got permission from both his wife and his estate to use it for the Willy Wonka competition show.

His wife, Karen B. Wilder said in a statement on behalf of the Gene Wilder estate: “More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance.

“Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

The show will feature 12 golden ticket winners facing various challenged inspired by the 1971 film, where “contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally.”

The series, which airs in September, will also feature Rusty Goffe, who played one of the Oompa Loompa’s in the original 1971 movie.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.