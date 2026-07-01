Does this evidence prove the ‘Tweet Challenge’ will be returning to Love Island USA?!

Oh, this is going to be so juicy

Last year on Love Island USA the Tweet Challenge was sorely missed as it wasn’t included in season seven, but there’s a huge clue that seems to indicate the iconic challenge will be back again this season!

According to one eagle eyed X user, there’s something on the official Love Island USA X account that proves the Tweet Challenge could be coming very soon…

Posting a screenshot of the account on X, the Love Island USA bio reads: “@LoveIslandusa posts and replies may be used on air, including your name and/or X handle.”

GUYS…???!?!?!!?! LOOK WHAT LOVE ISLAND’S TWITTER ACCOUNT PUT IN THEIR BIO ARE WE GETTING THE TWITTER CHALLENGE BACK pic.twitter.com/BYJ7ix74kh — jude (@wishfu1l) June 29, 2026



And as it turns out the exact same wording was used two years ago on the Love Island USA account, and that year they did go ahead with the challenge.

The challenge went ahead in season two in 2020 after Casa Amor, as well as in season three right at the very end of the series. The challenge was skipped in season four and five but returned for six in 2024, with viewers noticing that some tweets were either reused or completely taken out of context.

With the amount of absolutely golden Love Island USA tweets we’ve had about this season I’m reckoning that if we do get the Tweet Challenge it’s going to be one of the juiciest yet!

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