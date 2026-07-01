All the cast members who have ever been removed from Love Island USA for saying a slur

Four cast members have been removed from the Love Island USA villa for using slurs: Alannah Keyser, Vasana Montgomery, Cierra Ortega, and Yulissa Escobar. Here’s a deeper dive into everyone who’s been kicked off Love Island USA for saying a slur.

Alannah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alannah keyser (@alannahkeyser)

Alannah entered the Love Island USA villa as a bombshell during Casa Amor. She was featured in the first few episodes of Casa Amor before being immediately kicked out when a video resurfaced of her saying a racial slur.

A 10 second video from her Snapchat account was posted to X on June 21 following a night out she had in Miami. In the clip she’s seen singing along to a song whilst using the N-word whilst at what appears to be an afterparty. Whilst the video has not been confirmed by Alannah herself, the woman in the video looks like her, with her writing the caption on the video, “Alannah’s Friday in Miami.”

Another user on X also claimed that she’d also used the slur on another occasion, as they posted a screenshot of a TikTok comment allegedly left by Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser. The comment dated back to 98 weeks ago, with the screenshot appearing to show that she deliberately spelt the word Nigerian in such a way as to include the slur in it.

In a video she posted on June 28 after being kicked out of the villa, Alannah revealed that the video was apparently taken six years ago and that the language is something she no longer uses today.

Vasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasana (@vasana_vibes)

Love Island USA cast member Vasana Montgomery was axed from Love Island USA season eight just days before its set to air. The news came just two days after the season eight cast was officially announced, with a video of her seemingly using a racial slur was shared online.

In the video, she’s shown using the n-word on two different occasions. In one, she says, “knock knock n****” whilst playing a shooting game at an arcade. In the other she’s rapping along to a song whilst using it. Both videos were posted to private accounts prior to the cast announcement, so Peacock would not have been able to view them during the casting or vetting process afterwards.

Cierra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cierra ortega (@cierra.ortega)

Cierra was on Love Island USA season seven for 24 days until she was removed on Day 26.

In a screenshot of Cierra’s Instagram story, posted to Reddit, she wrote: “Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!!

“I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol.

“I can also be a little ch*nky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging but moreso sharing.”

Yulissa

@yulissaaescobar Some time a year ago I was in my hotel room in Fiji learning the Love Island intro dance, thinking I had the whole summer ahead of me. Got kicked off on Day 2 😭😂 but honestly, it’s still one of the craziest experiences of my life. Not every story goes the way you planned, but I’ll always be grateful I got to live it. ♬ Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe

Yulissa from Love Island USA season seven was also caught saying the n-word three times in a November 2024 podcast, just days before she walked into the Love Island USA villa. She was then removed during the second episode of the season.

She is seen saying in the shocking viral video that went round, “Are you that n**** that controls what she wears?” and, in a separate video in a podcast, is heard saying, “I’m not perfect, now I’m f***ing my n****, he’s my n*****.”

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